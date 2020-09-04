Kangana Ranaut on Renuka Shahane's tweet: Expected better from you

Kangana Ranaut made her social media debut in August, and ever since then, the actress has found a platform to voice her opinion in front of her fans and social media followers. The Queen actress has also shared multiple videos supporting Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans, and now, she has made another statement slamming Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut which created a wave on Twitter.

When Sanjay Raut asked her not to come back to Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut claimed that the remark seems like an open threat to her. The actress also shared the link of a news report stating that Raut has asked Kangana to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia". Kangana also said that Mumbai feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Take a look at the tweet:

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Kangana's tweet had mixed reactions from celebs and other Twitter users alike, some supporting her, while some were 'appalled at her comparing Mumbai with POK.' Actress Renuka Shahane being one of them. Renuka tweeted showing her displeasure at the statement. But Kangana was quick to respond as well. Here are the tweets:

Dear @renukash ji when did criticising the poor administration of a government became equal to the place being administered , I don’t believe you are that naive, were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture to pounce and get a piece of my meat ? Expected better from you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/wkR7u05rTB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in RSVP'S air force film Tejas. Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Kangana Ranaut, in a media interaction, shared, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty everyday... Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

