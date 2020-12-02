Kangana Ranaut files caveat in Supreme Court in office demolition case

Actor Kangana Ranaut moved a petition in the Supreme Court on Wednesday over the demolition of her office in Mumbai.

Kangana urged the SC that if Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) challenges the Bombay High Court order in the apex court, “no decision should be taken without listening to her side”.

Last week, the Bombay HC had condemned the BMC’s move to demolish part of Kangana’s office. The HC declared the BMC action illegal and decided that a valuer would be appointed to assess the damage caused in order to calculate the compensation amount due to Kangana.

The HC had also asked Kangana to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise.

The BMC had demolished a part of Kangana's bungalow at Mumbai's Pali Hill on September 9. The actor alleged that the civic body's action against her was a result of her comments against the Maharashtra government and the ruling Shiv Sena.

The "same party" is also the ruling party in the BMC, the actor said in her petition, without naming Shiv Sena.

On September 5, during a routine inspection, the civic body officials noticed illegal repairs and alterations being carried out at the bungalow, so a demolition notice was issued and the demolition was subsequently carried out, BMC said.

Kangana used the property as office space and had made substantial alterations and additions in violation of the sanctioned building plan, the BMC alleged.

Toilets were constructed in parking areas and existing toilet space was converted into cabins and a pantry, it said.

On September 9, the Bombay High Court had stopped the demolition. The demolition, the court observed, was happening "when she is out of state, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite written request..."

Kangana also sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore from BMC for the "illegal" demolition of a part of her office.

