Kangana Ranaut gets a swanky four-wheeler from sister Rangoli Chandel

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut was expecting the delivery of her new set of fancy wheels in November, but sister Rangoli Chandel surprised her by getting it to Manali over the weekend

Kangana Ranaut with her new car in Manali

Kangana Ranaut was expecting the delivery of her new set of fancy wheels in November, but sister Rangoli Chandel surprised her by getting it to Manali over the weekend. Soon after the release of Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangs took off for her hometown to prep for her next, the Jayalalithaa biopic. As the actor did not have a car in Manali, the doting sister decided to spring a surprise.

Amidst all the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut and her film, Judgementall Hai Kya, the actress has now spoken out about why she prefers confrontation over suffering silently.

The Queen actress spoke about her confrontational nature and said, "I personally feel that confrontation is like detoxing. When you detox yourself, it's not the most enjoyable thing, but you have got to do it. I look at confrontation like that – at times, you just need to do it. It's definitely tricky, and it makes things very unpleasant, but I feel there is no harm in confrontation. It can even lead to a betterment of relationships if the other person has the sensitivity and the perception to receive the treatment you are giving."

Also Read: Judgementall Hai Kya: A cat-and-mouse game between Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao

The actress further added that there's no harm in confronting someone about something that's bothering you. She said, "You are actually showing your vulnerability to them. But it is also the best way to deal with it when somebody is giving you the treatment – whether it is a layered treatment, silent treatment, or whatever. I make sure that I tell the person that it is having an effect on me. Why shouldn't I? Why should I silently suffer?"

Talking about her recent release Jundgementall Hai Kya, the film received mixed reviews from the audience. The rave reviews and love for this quirky film only seem to be growing as Judgementall Hai Kya took a 50 per cent jump on day 2. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's killer thriller has registered business of Rs 13.42 crore since its release. The film on its 1st Friday i.e. Day 1 collected Rs 5.40 crore and went on to earn Rs 8.02 crore on day two i.e. 1st Saturday, thus taking the total to Rs 13.42 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya, a dark comedy, revolves around Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar) as they lead their life trying to figure out the difference between reality and illusions. A murder investigation brings more chaos to their lives. It is about finding the person behind the murder.

Also Read: JudgeMentall Hai Kya is all about celebrating individuality and quirks

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates