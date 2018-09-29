Kangana Ranaut gets her calling for Panga

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut to kick off Panga next month in Bhopal as per schedule

Kangana Ranaut

It was suggested that the shoot of Kangana Ranaut's Panga may be pushed ahead, owing to her taking charge of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. However, mid-day has learnt that the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed venture is adhering to its schedule. The drama, which sees Ranaut as a kabaddi player, is set to kick off in Bhopal on October 15.

A source informs, "After extensive recce, Ashwiny has decided to shoot the film across Bhopal. The subsequent schedules will see them filming in Kolkata and Delhi. The makers are hoping to wrap up the shoot by the end of December."

Given that Ranaut is currently helming the re-shoot of Manikarnika in Mumbai, she is expected to join the schedule by October-end. "She has completed the look test and fittings for the film. Since she plays a kabaddi player, her costumes are rather plain. The backdrop is that of a railway colony in a small town. Ashwiny wants to retain the small town charm. Hence, she has insisted on shooting at real locations."

