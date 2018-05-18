Kangana Ranaut laughs at Jim Sarbh's 'rape' joke, Twitter is appalled

In one of the videos going viral from Cannes, Jim Sarbh is heard cracking a joke on 'rape', and actress Kangana Ranaut is seen laughing at it. This act of Kangana has left Twitterati fuming with anger



Kangana Ranaut and Jim Sarbh at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Kangana Ranaut, who has fought for her independent identity and become the fierce face of feminism, has been caught laughing at a rape joke cracked by Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh. A video of the same has surfaced online, and Twitter is appalled. Both, Kangana and Jim were present at the prestigious 71st Cannes Film Festival. The video suggests the incident happened at the side-line of the event.

In the video, Jim Sarbh was heard cracking a joke, "I'd rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol and the Punjabi says 'Me too, I didn't know that was an option'", which made Kangana Ranaut and other spectators burst into laughter.

Last year, during the shoot of Sultan, when Salman Khan had infamously compared the exhausting shoot schedule of Sultan to rape, Kangana had come out in the open to condemn it. She had said, "We all agree that it is a horrible thing to say; it is something which is extremely insensitive. But what I would like to say is let's not encourage the mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by just running people down by trolling them."

Kangana Ranaut's "hypocrisy” and Jim's "insensitive” joke has left Twitter fuming in anger.

These are the tweets:

Rape is a dark word. Let’s not water it down to describe a brutal gym session or a bad day at work or with a joke.@jimSarbh #KanganaRanaut have some sense before cracking such jokes !! — Dhruvesh Shah âÂ¨ (@dhruveshshahz16) May 17, 2018

Dear Jim Sarbh/ Kangana Ranaut

Rape jokes are not funny. Rape is NOT a joke. If you tell or laugh at jokes about rape you are a part of the problem. https://t.co/Pk5bSB9zCr — ¯\_(ãÂÂ)_/¯ (@karishmau) May 15, 2018

Jim Sarbh is cancelled.

One. He made a hideous joke and included a vital thing called 'Rape'

Two. he included 'prostitute' in that "I would rather be raped by 12 prostitutes..." are you freaking kidding me ? you just stated that they are as equal as Rapists ?

Go get a life man — Fuddu (@_shruti_singh_) May 15, 2018

Video got deleted so uploading it again.

Woke queen Kangana seen laughing at a rape joke here along with Jim Sarbh. Kangana had previously called out Salman for an insensitive rape remark.pic.twitter.com/B1lpIqy0Kg — Od (@odshek) May 15, 2018

