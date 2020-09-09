Kangana Ranaut moves Bombay High Court, seeks stay on demolition at Mumbai home

Actor Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow here, and sought a stay on the demolition process. "We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process by way of interim relief," Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiqui told PTI. He said the high court is likely to take up the plea for hearing during the course of the day.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut, a civic official said. Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena which also controls the BMC. The 33-year-old actor, who is scheduled to reach here later in the day, has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The BMC on Tuesday pasted a stop-work notice at the actor's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. The civic body claimed that during regular inspection it found several illegal constructions and modifications have been carried out without taking necessary approvals from the civic body.

The BMC on Tuesday also filed a 'caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges the stop-work notice issued to her. A caveat is a request to a court that no order should be passed without hearing the person/party which files it.

