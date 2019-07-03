Kangana Ranaut on Judgementall Hai Kya: Did throat exercises to achieve right pitch

bollywood

As the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya drops online, Kangana Ranaut details her prep to play regional VO artiste

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive still from the film

After the emotionally demanding role in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Judgementall Hai Kya, a thriller with shades of dark humour, serves as a change of pace for Kangana Ranaut. While the trailer sees Rajkummar Rao and Ranaut's characters engage in a battle of wits, the actor says slipping into the part of Bobby, a regional voice-over artiste, was far from easy. In a bid to essay her role to perfection, she picked up Bhojpuri dialect under the supervision of director Prakash Kovelamudi.

"This is the first time that I'm playing a VO artist. In the film, my character is dubbing for a Bhojpuri movie and a few other South Indian films. That sequence leads to a lot of humour. Initially, I was struggling with the part. Prakash then directed me to [diction experts] who guided me with exercises; I had to do tongue and throat exercises to achieve the right pitch and diction. I was required to alter my accent and practise voice modulation," says the actor, adding that she dedicated two months to her prep before the Ekta Kapoor production went on floors last May.

Ranaut acknowledges that Bobby has been one of the most fascinating roles to have come her way. "I prepared for Bobby as a whole, not only in terms of her occupation. She has layers and complexities to her."

With the talented Kanika Dhillon at the helm of screenwriting, the dark comedy often employs play of words to hilarious effect. Ranaut says that mastering tongue-twisters for such sequences turned out to be harder than she had imagined. Citing the one mouthed by her co-star Rao in the trailer that goes 'Jis daali par maine nazar daali, woh daali kisine kaat daali', she says, "In the film, we are playing with a lot of tongue-twisters. They provide situational comedy, and Kanika has written them with flair."

