Kangana Ranaut on the set of Mental Hai Kya in Andheri

Kangana Ranaut was shooting for her film Mental Hai Kya in a garden in Andheri

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was spotted shooting at an Andheri garden for Mental Hai Kya. Dressed as a cop, she was unrecognisable. Ever since its first look was released last March, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya has piqued the audience's curiosity, courtesy its offbeat treatment of the film's subject - mental illness.

Mental Hai Kya, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, also stars Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Sheirgill. The duo who were last seen in the 2014 blockbuster Queen, and are now all set to be reunited for yet another ground-breaking film where they're set to play unusual and uncanny characters. The film written by Kanika Dhillon will be directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, national award-winning director for Telugu film, Bomelatta.

For Kangy, it is all about getting into character. In a conversation lasting much over an hour with mid-day, Ranaut ran out a good bunch of her contemporaries, questioning their position as role models, given they seemed to her as such over-protected.

Mother's love: Yogesh Tripathi and Himani Shivpuri on sets of their show



Yogesh Tripathi and Himani Shivpuri on sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Comedian Yogesh Tripathi shares a warm bond with co-star Himani Shivpuri in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. She plays his mother in the comic caper. The veteran actor scolds him and then showers him with affection, just like his mom does. There's nothing like mother's love, he says.

