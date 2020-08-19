Kangana Ranaut on the Supreme Court's verdict in Sushant's case: This is a huge victory

Today, on August 19, the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now be initiating the inquiry. Ever since the verdict has been pronounced, social media cannot stop hailing the judgement, particularly the people who were close to the actor.

Ankita Lokhande, and the actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, both took to their respective social media accounts to hail the verdict and also stated how they were closer to the truth. And speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also said how this is a huge victory and how her happiness knows no bounds.

She stated, "My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India."

She added, "People protested in America, Australia, and all they want is the truth. They are not saying to punish this one or that one, no! We just want a fair investigation in a democracy as it is our birth right to ask for one. It was a fight between letting the CBI come into the case versus some influential people preventing it from coming into it. I'd like to say that this is a huge victory because nobody is subjecting anybody to any scrutiny or giving their own verdict on the case."

That's not all, Team Kangana Ranaut also took to their Twitter account to share what they felt after the verdict was pronounced. This is what they tweeted:

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING ððð#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

On the work front, Ranaut is gearing up for two films currently- Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

