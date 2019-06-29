Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya is now Judgementall Hai Kya

bollywood

Weeks after its title sparked debate, Mental Hai Kya makers and Censor Board rechristen film to Judgementall Hai Kya; movie cleared with minimal changes

mid-day had reported in its June 19 edition that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had called for a meeting with the makers of Mental Hai Kya to review the film and its contentious title.

It has been learnt that the meeting took place at the Censor Board's Pedder Road office on Thursday night with producer Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra and the movie's leading lady Kangana Ranaut in attendance. While the CBFC has greenlit the Rajkummar Rao starrer, the title — that had irked the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) for its allegedly insensitive nature — has now been revised to Judgementall Hai Kya. The trailer, which was to release a fortnight ago, will now be launched next week.

A source present at the screening reveals, "Though Censor Board chairman Prasoon Joshi wasn't in attendance, the screening and the discussion went on for over six hours. The Censor Board cleared the film, but thought it's best to change the name to ensure that there is no dubiousness over the film's message. Ekta was happy to comply with the change as the new title encapsulated the theme of the thriller, which takes a stand on people being judged by society. It was also decided that the word 'mental', which was used in few sequences, will be muted in the edit."

Soon after the first look was released, the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed venture had courted controversy. Several mental health experts had raised objections against the name stating that it was "stigmatising, degrading and inhuman in projecting mental disorders."

Confirming the development of title change, the official spokesperson of Balaji Telefilms said, "Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone's sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with. With the CBFC clearance, the movie is all set to release on July 26."

