Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya makers postpone its release; Here's why!

Mental Hai Kya makers push film's release to May after Kangana Ranaut requests for breather between Manikarnika and black comedy

Kangana Ranaut

Ever since its first look was released last March, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Mental Hai Kya has piqued the audience's curiosity, courtesy its offbeat treatment of the film's subject - mental illness. Initially slated for a March 29 release, mid-day has learnt that the Prakash Kovelamudi-directed venture has now been pushed to May, apparently at the leading lady's behest.



Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya

Turns out, Ranaut pragmatically pointed out to the makers that the black comedy was coming close on the heels of her last release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which is still running in theatres. A source reveals, "After the success of Manikarnika, Kangana wanted to space out her next film. Mental Hai Kya was coming exactly two months after Manikarnika's release, which implied that she would have to immediately dive into the film's promotions. She requested the makers for a breather as the period drama had taken a toll on her."

The source adds that the film's patchwork shoot has been pending. "Kangana had reassigned some of her dates to Manikarnika since she had to reshoot portions of the period drama. As a result, a part of the patchwork shoot is remaining. The makers, therefore, decided that it would be best to push the release to May. However, they are yet to zero in on a date."

