Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal blast a user for trolling Kangana for riding a dummy horse in Manikarnika

Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawak took to their respective Twitter accounts to blast a user who was trolling Kangana Ranaut for using a mechanical horse for a fight sequence in her latest release Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and Paresh Rawal

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal have come to the rescue of Kangana Ranaut. Ever since a video of Kangy riding a mechanical horse on the set of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi did the rounds, the actor found herself being ridiculed. However, Rawal and Kher took to their respective Twitter accounts to blast trolls and tell them that all actors do it.

Anupam on Monday replied to a user by calling Kangana a "self-made actress". "How much venom this man has against a self-made actress Kangana Ranaut! This is called 'acting' idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen-minute fame by using her name," Anupam tweeted.

How much venom this man has against a self made actress #KanganaRanaut!! This is called ‘acting’ idiot. Actors all over the world do that. That is their job. She will be remembered for decades for her hard work in movies. While you got your fifteen minute fame by using her name. pic.twitter.com/y6vRo1eZfu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2019

The user didn't stop there. He further replied to Kher's tweet saying:

Dr Dang,

No one is doubting #KanganaRanuat's acting ability or urs.

Your 'concern' for Kashmiri Pandits or your speaking out against Pakistan (while peddling ur movie there when needed) is well documented.

BTW if u didn't get that tweet- then watch this

â¶ï¸https://t.co/9mDhbwvyxZ — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) February 25, 2019

Paresh Rawal too took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the same. He replied to Kher's tweet and wrote: According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it’s not some camera trick or CG effects ...!

According to these dimwits and pinheads they believe that superman and Batman in Hollywood films are actually flying and it’s not some camera trick or CG effects ...! https://t.co/9Ko4UdJru0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 25, 2019

Television actor Karanvir Bohra also supported Kangana on the issue and cited an example of how Hollywood blockbuster like Seabiscuit was also shot in a similar way.

