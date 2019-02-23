Viral video: Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for riding a dummy horse in Manikarnika

bollywood

On Thursday, a behind-the-scenes video of Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse, while filming for a battle scene for Manikarnika surfaced online

Almost a month after its release, Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi continues to make a buzz. On Thursday, a behind-the-scenes video of Kangana riding a mechanical horse, while filming for a battle scene surfaced online.

There were photos and videos of the Kangana Ranaut learning horse riding for Manikarnika at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Considering that, netizens took her to task. They could not stop chuckling at her 'riding expertise'.

But, Kangana's sister Rangoli hit back at trolls saying that a mechanical horse is used for close-up scenes. She claimed even Hollywood films are shot in a similar way. But, we guess, netizens had too much horse sense to believe her story.

Earlier, Kangana had said that she and her film had been deliberately sidelined by the industry. She had even slammed Alia Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika. Alia had apologised to Kangana saying, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, however, did really well at the box office raking in over Rs 100 crore.

