Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli slams Mini Mathur over comments about Manikarnika

bollywood

It seems like the battle isn't over yet for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana's sister Rangoli has now slammed Mini Mathur over a tweet that supposedly mocked Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut and Mini Mathur

Anchor Mini Mathur has landed in a controversy for ignoring Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She took to Twitter to share her review of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. She tweeted, "I never knew I could get goosebumps on the soles of my feet.

I never knew I could get goosebumps on the soles of my feet.. Gullyboy has made 2019 worthwhile already for me. #bhothhard #Gullyboy @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 #ZoyaAkhtar @ankurtewari

— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) 19 February 2019Gully Boy has made 2019 worthwhile already for me (sic)." One of her followers asked her why she had remained silent about Manikarnika. To which Mini replied, "Oh, I apologise to you profusely as I haven't seen that film yet. And as the official national film critic it is my humble duty to write on every film By the way, how was the experience of making the film (sic)?"

Not one to take things lying down, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli took on Mini. She tweeted, "It's not every film... if you failed to apreciate another woman's efforts, then don't be cocky about it (sic)."

Its nt evry film @minimathur its d legnd f LaxmiBai, one f d bst period films evr made she’s no ordnry succes stry she’s d vry embodimnt of Bharat Mata if u faild 2 aprciat anodr womns effrts 2 bring dis gigantic conciousnes alive on big screen den dnt b coky bout it its nt funny https://t.co/PDNePVF5MI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 21, 2019

Earlier, Kangana had said that she and her film had been deliberately sidelined by the industry. She had even slammed Alia Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika. Alia had apologised to Kangana saying, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, however, did really well at the box office raking in Rs 42.55 crore over the first weekend. With this, she broke her own record - Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) held the distinction until now.

