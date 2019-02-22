Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli slams Mini Mathur over comments about Manikarnika

Updated: Feb 22, 2019, 10:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent

It seems like the battle isn't over yet for Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana's sister Rangoli has now slammed Mini Mathur over a tweet that supposedly mocked Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut and Mini Mathur

Anchor Mini Mathur has landed in a controversy for ignoring Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She took to Twitter to share her review of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy. She tweeted, "I never knew I could get goosebumps on the soles of my feet.

Not one to take things lying down, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli took on Mini. She tweeted, "It's not every film... if you failed to apreciate another woman's efforts, then don't be cocky about it (sic)."

Earlier, Kangana had said that she and her film had been deliberately sidelined by the industry. She had even slammed Alia Bhatt for not supporting Manikarnika. Alia had apologised to Kangana saying, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, however, did really well at the box office raking in Rs 42.55 crore over the first weekend. With this, she broke her own record - Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) held the distinction until now.

