Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel meet Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari; requests 'justice be given to me'

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, amidst escalating tension between her and the ruling Shiv Sena party. The actress wanted to inform the governor about her ongoing tension with the state government before leaving Mumbai.

Kangana met the governor at 4.30 pm on Sunday and is expected to leave the city on September 14.

Following her meeting, Kangana took to Twitter to share pictures from her meeting and wrote alongside: "A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me, it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system."

A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system. pic.twitter.com/oCNByhvNOT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

Kangana Ranaut drew the ire of the Shiv Sena government after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in her tweets. She received strong-worded reactions from Sena leaders.

The actress is at the forefront of the campaign against nepotism, corruption and criminality in Hindi film industry. The 33-year-old spunky actor's views, which she expresses through her tweets, videos and interviews, have swept the public discourse in India since she championed Sushant Singh Rajput's cause.

Following her comment on Mumbai-PoK, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reportedly said that the actress has "no right to stay" Mumbai. Just a few days after Kangana's sarcastic exchange with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiated a demolition drive at her office building.

On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing portions that they claimed were illegally built.

