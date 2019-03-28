Kangana Ranaut says the leaked horse-riding video was a conspiracy against her

bollywood

In a Sit With Hitlist interview, Kangana Ranaut exclusively talks about her horse-riding video from Manikarnika getting leaked and several other things

Kangana Ranaut

In an explosive interview with mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, Kangana Ranaut has bared it all. From calling herself the only female actress to earn good numbers at the Box Office to slamming Karan Johar and gang, the Queen actress has given her opinion to everything she was asked.

After the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, a video of Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse had gone viral on social media. The 32-year-old actor believes that leaking the video on social media was a conspiracy against her. Apparently, she thinks that it was a negative PR stunt.

"A lot of negative PR for me has been happening from these people, and I know them. I know who gives these news out. That's why, whenever I do something, it is to put them in their place," said Kangana.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: Pahlaj Nihalani gave me photoshoot where I had a robe to wear, without undergarments

Talking about the dummy horse-riding video, Kangana Ranaut confidently said that she knows who got that video leaked online. "If I tell you the name, you will be shocked," stated the Tanu Weds Manu actress.

The actress is also of the opinion that there is a lot of politics happening inside the industry and people are uncomfortable with her rise. "Whether it's Tanu Weds Manu or Manikarnika, it's not the actresses spot that I am questioning or I am trying to get to. These are the figures (Box Office) which no female-centric films have seen before. Tanu Weds Manu is in a zone, which is still way ahead of male heroes in terms of box office collections," affirms Miss Ranaut.

Apart from Manikarnika, this year, Kangana will begin filming for the biopic of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa. Reportedly, she's being paid a whopping Rs 24 crore for this biopic.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: After watching Black, I said, 'I can do this. What is the big deal?'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates