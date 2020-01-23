Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive rapists

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday lashed out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya's mother to forgive the rapists, saying 'that lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days.' She also said that the convicts should be hanged publicly to set an example for society.

The 'Queen' actor, at a promotional event of her upcoming sports movie 'Panga,' hit out at Indira Jaising, "That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days... Such women give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers."

Expressing her distress the actor said: "People who can commit such heinous crimes like rape are not minors first of all...such people should be hanged." Kangana sympathised with Nirabhaya's parents and expressed her unhappiness at the delay in the execution of the death penalty.

"It has been years since the parents had to go through such a hard phase of life, juggling between the high court and Supreme Court," she said. Kangana is of the view that convicts should be not be hanged privately as it does not provide the kind of example a public hanging does for society.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on December 16 night in 2012 in New Delhi. Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for the crime.

On the work front, the actor is currently promoting the film 'Panga', which has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It is based on the life of a Kabaddi player who wants to make a comeback to the national team. The movie also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta and is set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020.

