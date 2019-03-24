Kangana Ranaut to be paid a whopping 24 crore for Jayalalithaa biopic?

bollywood

Apart from the Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana Ranaut also has films like Mental Hai Kya and Panga in her kitty

Kangana Ranaut. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

After delivering Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the character of the iconic politician, Jayalalithaa, lovingly addressed as Amma. The politician, who breathed her last on December 5, 2016, will now have a biopic made on her.

On March 23, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 32nd birthday and announced that she has given her nod for the bilingual on the legendary actress-turned-politician. Titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi, the film is being helmed by Vijay, who is considered one of the most accomplished directors down South and is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

There are reports that Kangana will be paid a whopping Rs 24 crore for this project. Talking about the same, a source close to this development said, "Kangana is being paid to the tune of Rs 24 crore for the bilingual project, which will be made in Hindi and Tamil. The makers are sure that her star power will help reach a pan-India audience. The producers have already signed a contract with her."

Also, there were several reports that Vidya Balan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also being considered for this role. However, the producers agreed on signing Kangana Ranaut to enact the character of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa.

On the professional front, apart from Thalaivi, Kangana is currently working on Ekta Kapoor's Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. After the completion of these two projects, the 32-year-old will commence shoot of the Jayalalithaa biopic.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on Jayalalithaa biopic: Always wanted to work in regional films

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates