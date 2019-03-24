See photos: Kangana Ranaut cut this delicious looking cake on her birthday

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's cake also read "Happy birthday Queen". Here are a few pictures from the cake cutting

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/Yogen Shah

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday on March 23, and the "Queen" also cut a really yummy-looking cake at home surrounded by the media. Wishes poured in from all quarters wishing Kangana a very happy birthday. We have pictures of the actress cutting her birthday cake. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Kangana Ranaut wore a pretty pink sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. She kept her makeup minimal and had her hair tied in a bun.

The lovely cake was two-tiered and Kangana looked extremely happy and excited to cut it in front of her paparazzi friends. One other thing that made this event special was that Kangana has baked this cake herself for the media.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in her magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She will next be seen in Mental Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri and Jimmy Shergill.

There was no big bash planned for Kangana's birthday, who turned 32 on March 23. Instead, the actress had a working birthday. In the days leading up to her birthday, the actor reportedly signed in to a wellness programme that is carried out in complete silence and involves long hours of meditation.

