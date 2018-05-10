Kangana Ranaut to team up with Aamir Khan?

Close on the heels of Aamir Khan-Kangana Ranaut meeting, Manikarnika producer hints 'collaboration is in the works'



Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan duo with Kamal Jain at the meeting

Despite their similar sensibilities in cinema, Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut are yet to team up on screen. When a picture of the two along with producer Kamal Jain started doing the rounds of social media on Monday, it led to speculation that the duo might be joining hands for a film. Jain, who is producing Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, revealed to mid-day that "a collaboration" is in the offing.

The producer said, "The meeting was regarding a collaboration that is in the works. It was a positive meeting. We had a long discussion, and are hopeful that something more fruitful comes of it." A quick probe in the trade circles suggested that Ranaut and Jain discussed the Arunima Sinha biopic with the superstar. A source said, "The film was originally expected to be backed by Farhan Akhtar, but was later acquired by DAR Motion Pictures. Given its compelling storyline, it won't be surprising if Aamir Khan also comes on board as producer."



Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan

However, Jain remained non-committal about Khan's possible involvement in the film that traces the journey of the first female amputee to have scaled Mount Everest. "When things are finalised, we will make an announcement. For now, we are in the process of putting things together. I can't divulge any further details on the project," he said.

Kangana Ranaut is also believed to be keen on releasing Manikarnika in China. It is learnt that her ambitious film on Rani Laxmibai formed an integral part of their conversation. The source said, "Kamal and Kangana are keen to release the Rani Laxmibai biopic in China. They had gone to seek advice from Aamir on the subject. Since Aamir has cracked the Chinese market with his string of hits, his feedback is important to the film's strategy."

