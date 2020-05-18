Kangana Ranaut turns poet, pens and directs a poem titled Aasmaan

Kangana Ranaut has already proven herself not just as an actor, but also as a director with Manikarnika and writer with Simran and Queen. Kangana is currently in Manali with her family and has been writing poetry during the lockdown.

She had earlier penned a poem for her mom on Mother's day and has now launched Aasmaan, a poem which she has written, shot, and featured in. The poem uses Sky as an analogy for feelings we don't acknowledge and how those give signs, but we choose to ignore them. The words strike a chord and offer some much-needed food for thought.

The video has been shot at Kangana's home and adds a lot of depth and intrigue while still signifying freedom of thought. Aasmaan truly gives a glimpse into how Kangana's art goes beyond acting and also sheds light on her thoughts.

Have a look right here:

Based on love and life, Kangana's poem is a pensive ode about feelings that one ignores in daily life and can reflect upon amid the lockdown. The poem will surely leave the netizens impressed with her talent. The video features Kangana walking around the green fields and hills around her house in Manali.

Fans have been lauding her poem and many have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts about it. A user wrote, "Oh my god, kangana you are winning the same heart again and again. Your talent has no limit." (sic) Another fan was in awe of the video and Kangana's words and wrote, "No words to describe #KanganaRanaut nd her talents.. just wow..n its a very emotional too.." (sic)

