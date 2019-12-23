Search

Kangana Ranaut turns rail ticketseller at Mumbai station to promote Panga

Published: Dec 23, 2019, 19:00 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut gesture is a part of the promotional activity for her upcoming film Panga, which as the actress playing a mother who is also a Kabbadi player

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday surprised fans when she made a surprise appearance at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the avatar of a ticketseller. Videos doing the rounds show Kangana giving away railway tickets to people from a counter at the station.

Kangana's gesture is a part of the promotional activity for her upcoming film "Panga", which as the actress playing a mother who is also a Kabbadi player. For Monday's gig, Kangana was dressed in a floral printed salwar kameez.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled to release on January 24.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK