Kangana Ranaut turns rail ticketseller at Mumbai station to promote Panga

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday surprised fans when she made a surprise appearance at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the avatar of a ticketseller. Videos doing the rounds show Kangana giving away railway tickets to people from a counter at the station.

Kangana's gesture is a part of the promotional activity for her upcoming film "Panga", which as the actress playing a mother who is also a Kabbadi player. For Monday's gig, Kangana was dressed in a floral printed salwar kameez.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled to release on January 24.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates