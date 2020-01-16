Kangana Ranaut's brother to work with her in her production house

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut opened the doors of her studio at Bandra. The three-storied building at Pali Hill (left) will also be her production house, Manikarnika Films' office. The actor's sister Rangoli Chandel posted snapshots from the puja ceremony.

She wrote, "Kangana saw this dream 10 years ago and today, we also saw it. If people can achieve everything with honesty and truth, why do people do choti-moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest (sic)." She added, "Kangana has never let anyone tell her what to do, she never danced in weddings or endorsed chindi brands. She slaps the movie mafia on their faces every day. She has acquired maximum properties any actress ever did (sic)."

Chandel added, "Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht [brother] will look after the legal and finance departments. He studied film production at the New York Film Academy (sic)."

Now, all this while, Ranaut maintained that her pilot brother led a quiet life and was not interested in Bollywood. Looks like he could not resist the lure of tinseltown. Now that she has given a chance to her brother, will her pet subject of nepotism take a new turn?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates