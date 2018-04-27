Kangana Ranaut's diktat to her designers for Cannes 2018

Set to make her debut at top festival, Kangana Ranaut has crisp brief for designers - gowns in white, grey or blue



It's only a matter of a fortnight before Cannes Film Festival regulars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone head out to the French Riviera, armed with the best stylists and bespoke ensembles in tow. Kangana Ranaut, who is set to make her debut at the film festival this year, has already begun working on her look with a few international stylists.

A source, who is working on the actor's look, reveals, "Kangana has told the stylists that the three colours she is keen on sporting for her red carpet turn are white, grey and blue. She is open to the idea of flaunting a different colour if something extraordinary catches her attention. The final look will be zeroed in on by next week."

During her three-day visit, she will strut down the red carpet on May 10 as the brand ambassador of Grey Goose. Kangana Ranaut will also present an international film as part of the global celebration of cinema. "The remaining two days will see her doing media interactions where she'll speak about the status of women in films."

