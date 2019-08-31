Kangana Ranaut's environmental call: Will donate large part of my earnings

bollywood

Pledging her support to Sadhguru's Cauvery Calling initiative, Kangana Ranaut says building green cover is the need of the hour.

Kangana Ranaut. Pic/ Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is throwing her weight behind Cauvery Calling, the campaign launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation to revitalise the river. Envisioned as a 12-year programme, it aims to plant 242 crore trees to increase green cover around the river, thereby increasing water retention in the basin. "The rivers that are our lifeline are ceasing to exist," emphasises Ranaut, adding that environmental issues are a pressing problem the world over. "The drought in Chennai became a global issue. Leonardo Di Caprio was concerned about it even though he is in the US. Don't you think I will die of shame if I have no concern about what is happening in my country?"

While she will be involved with different activities planned over the coming months, the actor — for starters — intends to spread awareness about the initiative. "Each of us needs to donate only Rs 42 for a sapling every year and the volunteers of Isha Foundation will plant them. Our population stands at 1.3 billion. Imagine the green belt we can have if each of us donates for a sapling! My sister Rangoli said that she will support this cause so that her son, Prithvi, grows up in a greener world. My appeal to everybody is to think of the next generation and come forward to help this cause," she beseeches, before adding, "I will dedicate a large part of my earnings to the cause."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends Priyanka Chopra over Indian Army tweet backlash

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates