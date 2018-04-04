Kangana Ranaut's nephew Prithvi Raj is happiest in aunt's company, see photo

This photo of Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel's son, Prithvi Raj is winning hearts



Kangana Ranaut with nephew Prithvi Raj

Kangana Ranaut has been playing doting aunt to nephew, Prithvi Raj. The actor spends a lot of time with sister Rangoli Chandel's four-month-old son. In this new photo surfacing on the Internet, Kangana Ranaut is seen laughing her heart out, while the tiny little toddler enjoying his aunt's company.

Both, Kangana Ranaut and the baby were twinning in blue. While Kangana looked all fresh in a denim jacket, which she paired with a white tee, Prithvi Raj looked adorable in a chequered blue shirt.

Meanwhile, apart from her upcoming films, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya, this August, the actress will be seen representing India at the 'Gandhi goes Global' Summit in New Jersey, USA and sharing the stage with world-renowned personalities like Former First lady of United States of America, Michelle Obama and the Media proprietor, Philanthropist, actress and talk Show Host Oprah Winfrey . The motto of the initiative 'Gandhi goes Global' is to spread Gandhian philosophy globally through interactive activities, educational programs, motivational talks and cultural events. The event is scheduled to take place on 18th and 19th August.

Kangana says, "For me, it's always been about the impact you make on the society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I've never been anybody's fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah. Once I get back to Mumbai, I will know exactly what I'll be talking on and for how long, depending on which I will prepare my speech."

