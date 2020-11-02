Kangana Ranaut's new poem 'Aasman' is all about love and longing for summer

Kangana Ranaut took a break from her angry outbursts on social media to spend time in solitude to channel her inner poet. The actor is in hometown Manali where the temperatures have begun to dip and the mountains are getting covered with snow. Kangs reminisced about the warmth of the sun.

In May, she had written a poem, Aasman. She shared a video reciting the poem about the vastness of the sky. "Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman," she wrote as she shared the video on Twitter.

Poem I wrote and shot this summer, as winter approaches reminiscing Aasman âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/AairtGXdjh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 1, 2020

The clip showed Kangana enjoying summer in the mountains, and Kangana lying in the grass. She can also be seen enjoying her time in the hills and warming herself in front of a fireplace.

She also posted snaps of her home in Manali, while talking about the changing season.

"In spring this garden was at its full a glory, honey bees, butterflies sucking the nectar of life, in rains, it gave shelter to insects/reptiles, in autumn it's withering away, bone-chilling snow will cover it soon but beneath that it will continue to long n spring will happen again," she wrote with a picture of her garden.

"Picture of the same section of the garden from last winter, only the skeletons of these trees/plants will remain they will die n will be born again, no season is permanent, if death is inevitable so is life, be this garden it will be ruined every time yet it will rise every time," she wrote with another photograph of the garden.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas. In Tejas, Kangana plays a fighter pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles, in 2016. The film takes inspiration from the landmark event.

