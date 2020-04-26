Kanika Kapoor finally breaks silence on her Coronavirus tests, reveals why she was silent

Kanika Kapoor has gone through a lot in the last few weeks. The singer traveled to the UK and was tested Coronavirus positive shortly after her return to India. Not once or twice, but she was tested Coronavirus positive as many as four times. Her family members were constantly with her and they even spoke about it.

However, nothing was heard from the singer. And little did she expect that her tests would also make her the talk of the town and people would even start making memes and opinions on social media. But now, it seems it was time for her to come out of the closet and reveal what kept her silent for so long. And she has! In a long Instagram post, she has finally spoken about her trip to London, her Coronavirus tests, and the long silence.

She wrote- "I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now. I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in-fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchanges of information." (sic)

The post contains the minutest of details that will clear all the confusion people have had about her so far. Read it right here:

In the end, she also asked us to stay home and stay safe. Well, given she has clarified everything; hopefully she should not be the target of memes and trolls now!

