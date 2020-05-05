Kanika Kapoor is missing her three children and her latest Instagram post is proof

It has been a rough and tough journey for Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor in these last few weeks. She was tested Coronavirus positive four times and what followed next was some investigation by the Lucknow police. Amid all this panic and pandemonium, she has been majorly missing her three kids, her lifelines- Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj.

Taking to her Instagram account, she posted a picture of the three kids and wrote- "I miss you soo much." (sic) Bhavana Pandey commented on the post with a black heart whereas Seema Khan commented with two red hearts. There was another picture along with this that had the quote- "When you love what you have, you have everything you need."

Have a look right here:

Kanika Kapoor has been on a very difficult journey and all her fans are elated she's now fine. She became everyone's favourite after the blockbuster success of Baby Doll in 2014 and now we can't wait for her to croon again once the lockdown is over.

