Kanika Kapoor's family finally speaks on what exactly happened when she was tested Coronavirus positive

Kanika Kapoor, who was tested Coronavirus positive at least four times, has finally been tested negative and her family now has come out to spill the beans on everything that happened with the singer in these many days! Firstly, a lot of people called her irresponsible on social media and called her out for traveling and socialising despite not being well. But there's a lot more than what meets the eye. Her family has now come out to reveal each and every detail of what happened in her life.

Speaking to India Today, they first talked about her return to India and being tested Coronavirus positive. This is the official statement, "Kanika Kapoor arrived in Mumbai from London on an Air India flight on March 9, 2020. The flight landed in the early hours of March 10. At the time, no Isolation Advisory was issued for travelers coming from abroad, so Kanika went to her home after completing her immigration process. The next day (March 10) on Holi, Kanika supposed to come to her parents' home in Lucknow, but since she was tired from the traveling, she took a flight to Lucknow on the morning of March 11 and landed at around 10:30 am. In Lucknow, Kanika met her relatives and also went to Kanpur to meet some other relatives. She also attended a party at Akbar Ahmed Dumpy's place in Lucknow."

Adding, they said, "Kanika said that she had no idea that she could get any kind of infection. Despite this, wherever she went, she kept a proper distance from people around as a habit. Neither did she talk to anyone very closely nor was she in contact with anyone for long. The result of this is that despite meeting people, no one was infected. Kanika had booked a room at the Taj Hotel in Lucknow because some of her friends were coming to stay there and they had to have dinner. But even though she met them, she stayed the night with her family at their home in Lucknow. Kanika's friend Ojas Desai also stayed at the Taj Hotel, but he and Kanika met only for a short time and Kanika maintained social distancing throughout. After all the parties and meetings, Kanika was feeling unwell, so she checked her fever. On the night of March 17, she had 100.8 fever, and she considered Dolo and Allegra medicines so that her fever would go down.

Her 92-year-old grandmother also lives in Kanika's house, hence, to make sure she didn't catch the fever, Kanika isolated herself in a room in the house for two days - March 17 and 18. On March 18, she had to return to the UK to meet her children. Since she wasn't feeling well, she called the doctors in Lucknow for a check-up as a precautionary measure to ensure she isn't symptomatic of the novel coronavirus. Kanika did not have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, yet for her satisfaction, Kanika called the doctor for an investigation.

On March 19, around 3.30 pm, a team of doctors arrived to test Kanika Kapoor. After which, at 8 am on March 20, Kanika was told that her COVID-19 test had come positive. Early morning on March 20, an ambulance arrived and took Kanika to the PGI Hospital in Lucknow. Kanika's parents also followed in their car."

They also talked about the alleged news of her starry tantrums and not complying with the rules and regulations of the hospital. And they also shed light on her time during the isolation. But her family and fans might be glad that she has finally been tested negative.

