Kanwar Dhillon: People might say that there is no nepotism in the TV world, but then, favouritism exists

Popular television actor Kanwar Dhillon has been sharing his thoughts on social media for quite some time now. The Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2 actor shared his take on nepotism and favouritism in the world of the television industry. The actor also confessed how it is not limited to the silver screen, but already exists among the TV actors.

In a recent social media post, Kanwar Dhillon shared a lot. Despite belonging to a filmy background, where his father Deep Dhillon has been quite popular among the soap operas and Bollywood films, he never took the advantage of his stardom.

Kanwar shared, "People might say that there is no nepotism in the TV world, but then, favouritism exists. There are a few lead faces, who keep getting roles in TV shows and later, they are cast in reality shows. So, If Bollywood has nepotism, there is unprofessionalism and favouritism in the TV world."

The television actor further continued, "I have never reaped the benefits of belonging to a filmi background. I started my career with a small role in a TV show and played the negative lead in 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha'. Whatever I am today is because of my hard work and patience."

"The contract clauses are always in favour of the producers or the channel, and mostly, actors are not left with any choice. For example, an actor has to give a two-month notice period if he wants to quit a show, but he/she can be replaced overnight. Many times, I have tried to draw mutually beneficial contracts, but if you don't agree to them, you end up losing the project. CINTAA and other associations should look into this and help us achieve more professionalism in the industry," concluded Kanwar.

The nepotism debate has flared up ever since Sushant Singh Rajput, the television actor turned Bollywood star, committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. His fans and family have been fighting their own fight to gain justice for the actor. A lot of television, as well as Bollywood celebrities, have spoken up about the issue. While many shared their own journey of ups and downs as they reached where they are, a lot of them just highlighted the dark side of the world of showbiz.

