Krushna Abhishek: Yes, I am Govinda's nephew but he doesn't work in place of me

The debate and discussion around Nepotism has been going on for the last three years and after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, it has only amplified on social media and news channels. Nearly everyone has given his or her opinion on the topic and the latest one is Krushna Abhishek.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he not only spoke about Rajput and Nepotism, he also stated how his uncle Govinda doesn't come to work for him despite he being his uncle. He said, "Yes, I am Govinda's nephew but Govinda doesn't work in place of me. May be Govinda will get me work but after that it's all about talent . Nepotism has no role in it."

He added, "It doesn't matter at all which film family you belong to. I'm from a film family; I should have been in (actor) Varun Dhawan's position. But I'm struggling on my own. Varun Dhawan's father is (filmmaker) David Dhawan, but he also probably thinks he should be in some other position. Everyone has their own journey and struggle."

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, he stated, "I cried so much when I got the news. He was my friend, we both were a part of dance reality show and I couldn't bear the news. It is so sad because he was so bright. But I also think that he set a very wrong example by what he did. So many youngsters used to look up at him and his wonderful journey. I hope the youth does not get affected by this. I can only wish that they don't lose hope about chasing their dreams."

Abhishek is currently seen as Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show and was also a part of Comedy Circus. He has also acted in films like Bol Bachchan, Entertainment, and Kya Kool Hain Hum 3.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Reconciliation On The Cards For Govinda And Nephew Krushna Abhishek?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news