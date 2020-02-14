Reconciliation on the cards for Govinda and nephew Krushna Abhishek?

It's well known that all is not well between Govinda and nephew Krushna Abhishek. What made matters worse was when Krushna made fun of Govinda on a reality show.

As a guest on Pro Music Countdown, Krushna confessed to host Siddharth Kannan that the problem "might look grave now but he is my mama and I know he'll come around. Every family has problems." He added that he plans to call Govinda home so that he can apologise and put the matter behind them.

If you remember, Govinda hadn't appreciated nephew Krushna Abhishek taking digs at him on his comedy show. In the latter part of 2019, Govinda and his wife Sunita were invited as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, and Krushna, who can be seen as Sapna on the show, was asked to stay away.

Krushna had said in an interview, "I was told by the team that Sunita Mami didn't want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show."

He further added, "I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada's big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates