Kanye West performs for inmates at Houston jails

Published: Nov 17, 2019, 13:39 IST | PTI | Los Angeles

Kanye West shook hands with a number of the inmates during his visit. Many inmates were moved to tears during the performances.

Kanye West
Kanye West

Rapper-turned-gospel singer Kanye West performed songs from his new album 'Jesus is King' for hundreds of inmates at two jails in Houston, Texas. West and his troop performed for more than 200 male inmates at one jail facility and then held a concert for a smaller crowd of female inmates in another prison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said West's representatives asked jail officials about doing secret shows. West shook hands with a number of the inmates during his visit. Many inmates were moved to tears during the performances.

The musician reportedly used a secret tunnel to reach the facility where the female inmates are being held. The concerts were reminiscent of jailhouse gigs by country singer Johnny Cash in California. Cash performed twice at Folsom State Prison in January 1968.

