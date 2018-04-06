Kapil Dev enters the comedy arena, cricket legend reveals whose the best comedian in Team India

Kapil Dev will soon be a part of the show Dhan Dhana Dhan. Sunil Grover is also a part of the show. Kapil has admitted that comedy isn't his cup of tea and he wouldn't be doing anything funny on the show



Kapil Dev

Kapil Sharma is no longer the only funny Kapil as far television comedy is concerned. Another Kapil has entered the fray now and you will be surprised to know who he is! That's right, it's none other than retired Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev himself.

Kapil Dev will soon be a part of the show Dhan Dhana Dhan. Sunil Grover is also a part of the show. Kapil has admitted that comedy isn't his cup of tea and he wouldn't be doing anything funny on the show. He will give his thoughts and opinion on cricket.

The show's format is such that viewers can see it along with the ongoing IPL tournament during breaks. Kapil Dev says that although he doesn't have a good sense of humour, he nevertheless enjoys watching comedy shows. He has seen several of them since the last 15 years.

Kapil Dev revealed his interest was piqued when he was approached for this show. But, he asserts that he will only be doing serious cricketing talk on the program. Kapil says he doesn't have any comedy angle but if he says anything funny inadvertently that could make people laught then that's a another thing.

Kapil states he became captain of the Indian cricket team at a very young age. Due to such a huge responsiblity on his shoulders, he was unable to joke around with his teammates. Kapil revealed that teammate Sandip Patil sense of humour was amazing. Sunil Gavaskar has a dried sense of humour whle Srikant has a loud.

Kapil Dev further praised Kapil Sharma as a talented comedian. The ex-cricketer was a guest on his show in the past. He said that both Kapil and Sunil Grover knew different ways to entertain audiences and comparing them would'nt be fair.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates