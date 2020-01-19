Search

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni get clay impressions of baby girl Anayra's hands

Updated: Jan 19, 2020, 14:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath recently got their baby girl Anayra's hands and feet impressioned by celebrity impression artist Bhavna Jasra.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath get their little one's hand impression. Picture/Instagram: Bhavna Jasra
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath get their little one's hand impression. Picture/Instagram: Bhavna Jasra

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath recently announced the name of their precious baby girl on social media along with a few photos of the little one. The couple named their daughter Anayra, and their industry friends and other celebs went gaga over the photos.

Recently, Kapil and Ginni got clay impressions done of little Anayra's hands and feet by celebrity impression artist Bhavna Jasra. 

Kapil-Ginni-Anayra

How adorable, isn't it? Tiny little clay impressions of Anayra's feet and hands are sure to look super cute!

Kapil Sharma had shared photos of the tiny tot with his fans and friends on social media. Here's what he wrote, "Meet our piece of heart "Anayra Sharma" #gratitude"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” âÂ¤ï¸Â ðÂÂÂ #gratitude

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) onJan 15, 2020 at 2:56am PST

Actor-designer Sai Lokur blessed little Anayra and commented, "Awweeee kitni pyari hai yaar @kapilsharma ... God bless ur little angel", Kashmera Shah wrote, "So so so adorable", while Neha Kakkar commented, "She's beautiful.. Touchwood! I'm coming to see her soon".

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with their daughter in the wee hours of December 10. The actor had shared the news on Twitter; he wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK