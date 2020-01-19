Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni get clay impressions of baby girl Anayra's hands

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath get their little one's hand impression. Picture/Instagram: Bhavna Jasra

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath recently announced the name of their precious baby girl on social media along with a few photos of the little one. The couple named their daughter Anayra, and their industry friends and other celebs went gaga over the photos.

Recently, Kapil and Ginni got clay impressions done of little Anayra's hands and feet by celebrity impression artist Bhavna Jasra.

How adorable, isn't it? Tiny little clay impressions of Anayra's feet and hands are sure to look super cute!

Kapil Sharma had shared photos of the tiny tot with his fans and friends on social media. Here's what he wrote, "Meet our piece of heart "Anayra Sharma" #gratitude"

Actor-designer Sai Lokur blessed little Anayra and commented, "Awweeee kitni pyari hai yaar @kapilsharma ... God bless ur little angel", Kashmera Shah wrote, "So so so adorable", while Neha Kakkar commented, "She's beautiful.. Touchwood! I'm coming to see her soon".

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath were blessed with their daughter in the wee hours of December 10. The actor had shared the news on Twitter; he wrote, "Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di."

