Kapil Sharma expresses gratitude for his baby girl Anayra; see photo!

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath became proud parents to a baby girl on December 10, 2019, and named the cutie Anayra. Since then, Kapil Sharma has been on cloud nine about his little daughter and has shared a few of her photos on social media.

Recently, the comedian-TV host shared an adorable picture of baby Anayra nestled in his arms, and wrote, "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you. Thank u god for this beautiful gift #anayra #daughter #unconditionallove #daughtersarethebest"

Isn't Anayra absolutely aww-dorable?

Archana Puran Singh commented, "This is little Ginni. look at her. Thank God ma pe gayee hai Kapil", while Krushna Abhishek said, "God bless. so cuteee", and Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Ginni photocopy hai ye."

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet, which saw their friends dance the night away.

