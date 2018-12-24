Kapil Sharma has sent out his wedding reception invites

television

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot in Jalandhar last week

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception will be held tonight at a Sahar hotel. The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar last week. The comedian has sent out invites to the who's who of Bollywood and television. This is the last of this year's big, fat and exhausting celebrity weddings.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have locked on a date for their wedding celebration. The couple will host their reception on December 24 at Sahar's JW Marriott Hotel.

Their wedding in Jalandhar and Amritsar grabbed a lot of attention and had a crazy turnout. Not only that, we learned that the comedy king donated all the excess food from his wedding to an NGO, Feeding India, which distributes it to the lesser-privileged people in Jalandhar, Amritsar and the nearby cities. It was very much a Punjabi wedding in terms of the food, barring special Thai food arrangements. The star attraction was a performance by Gurdas Maan. The Comedy Nights With Kapil star and Ginni wanted the wedding to be rooted in their culture.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates