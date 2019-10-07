Kapil Sharma has special plans for wife Ginni Chatrath's delivery

Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is back on track after a lull. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has found its feet again and continuing to make the viewers laugh. The cherry on the cake happens to be the arrival of a new member of the family. Yes, Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chitrath, are all set to become proud parents and the actor has made special plans for the same.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, his mother is the most excited and ecstatic about the news and is praying for her daughter-in-law and the child's health. Mirror also quoted a source that shed details about Sharma's plans, "Ginni's due date is in mid-December and Kapil has already started planning work on his comedy show, to make sure that the on-air scheduling isn't interrupted. Simultaneously, he is making sure to spend time with Ginni in the last trimester."

He's all set to shoot with the team of Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China in the coming weeks since all the three are releasing on the same day on the occasion of Diwali.

