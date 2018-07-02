Kapil Sharma on a vacation to Greece with fiance Ginni Chatrath

Comedian Kapil Sharma, who recently made a public appearance has taken off to Greece for a vacation with fiance Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma with Ginni Chatrath

Comedian Kapil Sharma left everyone amused with his latest appearance at the Mumbai airport. The actor-comedian was spotted in the city after a gap of two-and-a-half-months post his show Family Time with Kapil Sharma went off air. The Firangi actor has gained weight and therefore looked different than his earlier avatar. Kapil has been trying to revive his career, and has assured his fans on social media that he will be back soon with a new show.

Kapil is now in Greece with his fiance Ginni Chatrath. Talking of his vacation, a DNA report has stated that he is currently on a vacation with Ginni. The report also stated that Sharma is eating a lot of healthy food. "He is accompanied by his fiance Ginni Chatrath and they will probably be away for a couple of weeks," revealed the source to the publication.

Kapil Sharma's well-wishers wanted to know, why hasn't he changed his display picture for the longest time now. To which, the Firangi actor said, he has gained weight and will soon get back in shape and on television. The actor said he will work hard to get back into shape.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable In His Latest Public Appearance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates