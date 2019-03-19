Kapil Sharma on trolls: They are like unplanned children

television

At a recent media interaction, Kapil Sharma spoke how he deals with trolls on social media

Kapil Sharma shared this picture on his Instagram account

On numerous occasions, Kapil Sharma has found himself at the receiving end of criticism on social media. The comedy king has also given a piece of his mind to trolls, but the task continues. On March 11, Kapil Sharma attended an event with actress and television show judge, Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Goa.

At the event, when Kapil Sharma was asked how he reacts to trolls on social media, he said that trolls are like unplanned children. Elaborating his thoughts on trolls, he categorised them into three categories and said, "There are three kinds of followers on social media, one are fans, the second are fans who are also critics and the third breed is of velle (useless) ones. I thank fans who tell me or bring to my notice constructive criticism, but then the third breed has no job but to just spread negativity."

This is what @KapilSharmaK9 has to say about the trolls on social media !!! #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/KCgJchrrcd — Kapil Sharma FC (@KapilFans) March 15, 2019

"They are like unplanned children who have come to the world without any planning. They were born because the weather was good. But I have understood that the only way to ignore them is to not pay any attention to them. Initially, I used to react, but now I have started ignoring them. Today, with free data available, people are always on the phone and don't even give a second thought while talking nonsense on social media," said the comedian.

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Kapil's professional and personal life hit a rough patch when he got into a spat with co-actor Sunil Grover, which led to the abrupt closure of his show.

Things are back on track for Kapil Sharma, both professionally and personally. He tied the knot with his childhood love, Ginni Chatrath in December 2018.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma: Learnt a lot from my failure; I would try not to repeat it

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates