Kapil Sharma reveals why he got married late

If you wondered why India's favourite comedian Kapil Sharma got married late, well, now you know

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

The Kapil Sharma Show has won millions of hearts across the country. The king of comedy, Kapil Sharma, struggled a lot to make his stand in the industry, and not only make a stand, but he also made sure that he stands out among the crowd and is known for his art and skills.

Kapil Sharma had to face a lot of troubles to make a stand in society and earn out of his talent. On the Holi special episode, with the three hasya-kavis on stage - Anjum Rahbar, Arun Gemini and Pradeep Chaube - Kapil shared some of his real-life stories along with some hilarious incidents that the three poets shared. While talking to the artists, he mentions a truth about his life and told the audience why he married late despite people telling him to marry soon.

He said, "Whenever I used to go to see a girl, her parents asked me about my career to which I reverted saying that I am a comedian. I have always got weird replies like, 'being a comedian is fine, but what do you do to earn money?' And this was the reason I have always been rejected for marriages as everybody thought this art of mine cannot make me earn bread and butter for my family."

Listening to this incident, Arun Gemini hilariously added, "Even my mother-in-law till date asks me what to tell her relatives about my career. She still cannot digest the fact that his son-in-law earns through his mere art of poetry writing."

No work is small or big and there in nothing nicer than making somebody laugh and keeping your audience happy. Let people follow their passion and make the best out of what they are good at is what this weekend's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is all about. Watch the Hasya Kavi Samelan in The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television this Sunday at 9:30 pm.

