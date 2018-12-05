Kapil Sharma sends wedding sweets from Jalandhar for stars

bollywood

Kapil Sharma chose an iconic sweet house from Punjab to arrange his invitation cards, boxes and sweets sent out to guests, including popular Bollywood celebrities

Comedian Kapil Sharma has not forgotten his roots. He chose an iconic sweet house from Punjab to arrange his invitation cards, boxes and sweets sent out to guests, including popular Bollywood celebrities.

Lovely Sweets, a 60-year-old Indian sweets manufacturer in Jalandhar, Punjab for sweets, and Lovely Imagination, for designing the elaborate wedding invitations and sweets, were chosen by Kapil and his bride-to-be Ginni Chatrath to do the needful ahead of their nuptials on December 12. It will be followed by a reception in Mumbai with popular Bollywood names in attendance.

According to Naresh Mittal, Director, Lovely Sweets, "Ginni had come along with her family members and friends to see our new collection, and she liked our designs and presentation style, instantly. Ginni and Kapil wanted a perfect amalgamation of 'traditions and modernity' and our luxurious Royalty collection fit the bill perfectly."

"Both Kapil and Ginni were keen to share the flavours of Punjab with a touch of modernity and wellness with all friends and relatives invited for the wedding. They finally chose an eclectic mix of Dry Fruit Punjabi Panjeeri, Nutty Delights, Green Tea and Baked Delights as accompaniment for their wedding invitations adorned by traditional Indian motifs and symbolism of elephants," Mittal added. A source close to Kapil told IANS that the comedian has fond childhood memories of Lovely Sweets, and so, he didn't think twice about getting the invites made from there.

Elaborate wedding invite boxes have been made. Sonal Mittal and Shaishav Mittal, Co-Founders of Lovely Imaginations, said, "An innovative feature we added were bar codes on every invitation so that there is fool proof security and no wedding crashers. Everything - from card design and box presentation were sent across to Mumbai for Kapil's consent. He loved everything, and we couldn't have been happier as we are all his big fans."

Even the trousseau packaging and ceremonial gifts are being done by the brand. Kapil, known for his shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, will marry Ginni at her hometown in Jalandhar.

