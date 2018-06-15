Kapil Sharma to bounce back with Salman Khan's project, comedian responds

A few days ago while interacting with his followers on Twitter, Kapil Sharma confirmed that he is soon making a comeback

Kapil Sharma and Salman Khan

Ever since Kapil Sharma's show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma went off air, he has remained in the news for not so pleasant reasons, which also involved a legal tiff with a journalist on Twitter. It started with the comedian posting some offensive tweets and then deleting them. However, a few days ago, Kapil held a chat session with his followers and responded to most of them. While there were some who were concerned about his well-being and comeback, there were others who questioned about his display picture.

Kapil Sharma's well-wishers wanted to know that why he hasn't changed his display picture for the longest time now. To which, the Firangi actor replied that he has gained weight and will get back in shape soon and on television. Kapil assured his fans that he will revive his career and will be back soon. Ever since, rumour mills were abuzz with the comedian making his comeback with Salman Khan, in one of his projects that would be directed by brother Sohail Khan. Pinkvilla has reported that apparently, Sohail had promised Kapil that he will make a movie with him a few years ago when Sohail was the judge of a comedy reality show.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Kapil spoke about it and refuted this rumour. He said that these are all rumours. When he was further asked about his health by the entertainment portal, he added that he is doing fine.

