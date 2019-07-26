Kapil Sharma: We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health

television

Kapil Sharma is expecting his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath snapped at the airport after returning from their reported babymoon. Photo: Yogen Shah

Kapil Sharma, who is known for his humour and his popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is expecting his first child with wife Ginni Chatrath. The actor-host, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that he and his family is excited about welcoming the new member to their family.

Prior to this interview with the publication, Kapil Sharma did not go on records to speak about his wife's pregnancy. Talking about it, he told, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now."

Kapil Sharma was also asked whether he was preparing himself for the role of a father. To which, he said, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcoming the new member. I am dubbing for a film for children. So, once the baby grows up, it will pay off."

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on the day of their wedding reception. Picture Courtesy: Kapil Sharma's Instagram account.

While the entire family is extremely delighted with the news of welcoming a baby, Kapil Sharma reveals that his mother is the most elated about it. "We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health," affirmed Kapil.

Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in Jalandhar, Punjab, on December 12. A few days later, the couple hosted a reception in Amritsar for their relatives and friends from the Punjabi entertainment industry. On December 24, a reception was held in Mumbai that had Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

