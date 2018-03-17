Karamphaldata Shani wraps up in style

Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Karamphaldata Shani has been a spectacular show and it's wrap party was no different

Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Karamphaldata Shani has been a spectacular show and it's wrap party was no different. The producers Siddharth as well as Rahul Kumar Tewary, the cast and others associated with the show partied in grand style recently.

The celebrities who attended the event included Salil Ankola with wife Ria Banerjee, Juhi Parmar,Tinu Verma, Shahbaz Khan, Dhrisha Kalyani, Tinaa Dattaa, Shashank Vyas, Rohit Khurana, Krish Chauhan, Kajol Shrivastava, and Sambhavna Seth with Husband. Dressed in their fashionable best, the guests helped themselves to an elaborate spread of delicious food.

A special cake for organised and cut at the party by the team of the show. While Juhi wore a black and silver formal dress, Kajol wore a short black number. Salil came dressed in a black shirt and jeans while Shabaz wore a black leather jacket with a grey t-shirt. The team partied together and even clicked selfies and other fun pictures.

