Karan Deol birthday: Father Sunny Deol shares cute throwback photo

It's Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol's birthday on Tuesday, and the proud father shared an interesting picture

Sunny Deol with son Karan Deol. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/iamsunnydeol.

From a toddler to a teen, Karan Deol, third on the generation row is steadily climbing the stairs of adulthood. Papa Sunny Deol got emotional and shared an adorable throwback picture wishing his son a very joyous birthday today.

Karan Deol will soon be marking his debut in acting next year with his upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke pass. The film is directed by none other than his actor-father Sunny Deol, who hasa donned the director's hat.

View this post on Instagram Son helping his father Happy Birthday Rocky. A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) onNov 26, 2018 at 8:29pm PST

Taling to mid-day in an interview about Karan, father Sunny Deol had added that despite being a rank newcomer, Karan's choices display a sense of maturity that belies his young age. "None of my kids want to learn martial arts, build six-pack abs or learn a certain kind of dancing. These are tools for an actor, but they aren't a necessity. Karan wants to be an actor first, he wants to attain stardom by delivering successful films."

