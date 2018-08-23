Search

Karan Johar clarifies the Koffee With Karan guest list fiasco

Aug 23, 2018, 11:20 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Karan Johar is all set to get back on the Couch! Its a good news for all Koffee With Karan fans; season 6 will air on October 21

Karan Johar clarifies the Koffee With Karan guest list fiasco
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ever since Karan Johar has posted a picture with his Koffee With Karan cup, netizens have started going all crazy over the host, and the show's news. The host stated on his Instagram handle, "This season the Koffee is served BLACK! #cuprevealed #koffeewithkaran COMING SOON"[sic]

People have already started speculating the guest list. In fact, DNA, a leading newspaper also stated, "Salman and SRK are buddies and individually too, they share a great rapport with Karan. SRK has his film Zero coming up, which stars Katrina. She is Salman's heroine in Bharat, too. So, it makes sense that she joins the two superstars. Also, both SRK and Salman are witty and together they can pull Kat's leg making it a fun episode. They are working on the concept and if all goes well, the trio will be seen together for the first time on Karan's show." This was not enough, indianexpress also suggested that lovebirds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have also been extended an invitation to appear on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and rubbished all the rumours. Karan tweeted to clear the air after it was speculated that the duo would be the first to open the show's latest season, ahead of their apparent upcoming nuptials. "All "conjecture" surrounding the opening episode of #KoffeeWithKaran is UNTRUE! The team and I are yet to decide the pairings of the show!!! [sic]," he wrote.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

karan johardeepika padukoneranveer singhtelevision news

Is Karan Johar promoting nepotism yet again?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK