Karan Johar feels the heat again!

There is no respite for Karan Johar from Kangana Ranaut's missives aimed at him. Now, she has dragged him into her spat with the powers that be in the state. The actor has yet again threatened to take on the 'Karan Johar gang'. While tweeting about exposing the state government, she took a jibe at the filmmaker. "Come Karan Johar gang, I want the world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand... I will expose you regardless."

Kangana Ranaut wants to uncover the nexus between the leading names of B-Town and politicians. It is said that KJo prefers to be switched off from the goings-on. Those close to him wonder what he has to do with the razing of her office. Johar, who is barely visible on social media since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has limited comments due to constant trolling.

In a recent development, The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned actor Kangana Ranaut's plea against office demolition till September 22. Kangana had approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process. The Bombay HC had stayed the demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property by BMC and had asked the civic body to file reply on actor's petition. The civic body filed its reply on Thursday and Kangana's lawyer has sought time to respond to the affidavit.

