Photo: Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan dine with their 'mommies'

bollywood

Karan Johar hosted an intimate dinner at his home. Present at the bash were his buddies Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda along with their respective mothers

Gauri Khan with family

On Sunday, the flamboyant personality of Bollywood, Karan Johar hosted a dinner party at his residence. Well, there's nothing new about the filmmaker hosting a grand dinner, but this event was a special one. What makes it special is the attendance of every person present in the room was accompanied by their mothers.

Present at the party along with Karan Johar were buddies Gauri Khan, Kaajal Anand, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, who caught up for dinner along with their respective mothers Hiroo Johar, Savita Chibber, Rajni Anand, Jaya Bachchan and Honey Irani.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, who hosted the bash at his home, shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Mommy dinner. Best times (sic)." After watching the photo on Instagram, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar expressed his desire of he accompanying sister Zoya and mother Honey Trehaan.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra And Aditya Roy Kapur Sip A 'Handsome Cup Of Koffee' With Karan Johar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates